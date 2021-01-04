Woman found dead in Accompong Town

THE maroon community of Accompong Town, St Elizabeth, was thrown into mourning yesterday following the discovery of the nude body of beloved community activist, 40-year-old Dorcie Huggins, on the floor of her home.

Her mother and children reportedly became concerned when they did not see her throughout Saturday and calls to her cellular phone went unanswered.

According to a distraught niece of the deceased who gave her name only as Suckera, relatives then went to the house in search of Huggins but the doors to her property were locked.

“For the entire day we have been calling her phone and it kept ringing without an answer. Her mother became concerned and we walked to the house...everywhere was closed apart from [the] bathroom window. We shone the light from our phone into her bedroom and looked on her bed and floor and we didn't see her,” the distressed niece said.

Akeliah Wright, Huggins' distraught daughter, explained that after subsequently gaining entry to the house her mother's nude body was found on the floor with what appeared to be a slash to her throat and wounds to her wrist and palm.

She wants the police to speedily apprehend the perpetrator responsible for her mother's killing.

“I am in a state of shock and disbelief. I last spoke to her New Year's night. I want the killer apprehended and brought to justice. I want closure for my little son Davario Davis who is constantly asking for his grandmother,” she said

Suckera revealed that her aunt was an integral part of a treat that was being planned for the community later this week.

“She was the main planner for the treat,” the saddened niece revealed.

“She was very outspoken...withholds nothing from no one. She was very jovial, loves children and had a spirit for sharing and caring,” Suckera said.

Community members remembered Huggins as a caring individual whom they said, collectively, did not deserve such a horrible death.

No arrest has been made in connection with the murder, police said yesterday.