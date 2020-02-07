Woman held with stolen baby 'just a pawn', says lawyer

DENYING that she played a role in snatching baby Nyyear Frank from his mother's arms last October, Anniesha Ramsay said she was promised a baby after she miscarried her first child in August 2019.

The revelation was made yesterday when Ramsay, 21, made her first appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court to answer to the charge of child stealing.

Ramsay's attorney, Davion Vassell, told the court that his client, who was extremely devastated and had been battling suicidal thoughts after her miscarriage, posted a picture of a mother releasing a balloon with wings on her WhatsApp status.

He said moments later someone reached out to her and told her not to worry because he knew of someone who wanted to give up their child for adoption.

Vassell said his client told that person that she was interested in adopting.

Days later, the child was reportedly brought to her without any documentation of his birth.

Soon after, a demand was made of Ramsay for her to pay $500,000.

Vassell, while noting that the unemployed woman wanted to return the child, said a woman purporting to be the baby's mother began nagging her for money. According to the attorney, Ramsay was just a pawn in a game.

“Based on the statement, she was not present when the child was stolen — the issue is that she was found with the child,” Vassell argued.

Before denying bail, Senior Parish Judge Feona Feare-Gregory asked Vassell why his client didn't return the baby.

“She started bonding with the baby,” Vassell replied.

“But did she give any of the $500,000?” the judge asked.

“No, she is not in a position to do so,” he responded.

The court was subsequently told that baby Nyyear, who was snatched at five weeks old, did not receive medical attention while in Ramsay's care.

However, Vassell argued that his client, who has no previous conviction, was naïve.

“Being a mother, she would have been told,” the judge replied.

He argued further that with sufficient conditions attached to bail, his client will return to court.

By this time, Ramsay, who was clad in a pink dress with a short-sleeved, nude, pinstriped jacket, and nude flats, was apprehensive.

The clerk of court, in making its case, told the court that before Nyyear's abduction, the accused woman was in dialogue with the person who offered her a baby.

The court was told that Ramsay was advised that all she needed was to give the mother of the child some money.

Weeks later the communication between them came to a halt, until October 2019 when she was again contacted.

According to the prosecutor, the baby was given to Ramsay “with the intention of a payment plan”.

Even though the police did not recommend that bail be opposed, the judge pointed out that there is an outstanding report from the Communication Forensic and Cybercrime Division that would be the deciding factor as to whether bail would be offered.

Before refusing bail under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Bail Act, the judge highlighted that child stealing is becoming prevalent.