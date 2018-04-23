Woman implicated in cloning of police chief's credit card remanded

A young woman who was arrested in connection with the cloning of Police Commissioner Antony Anderson's credit card and the theft of more than $1.3 million from his account over a week was remanded when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week.

Anneesa Currie, 19, was remanded on charges of conspiracy, uttering forged documents, and obtaining goods and services by forged documents.

On Friday when Currie appeared in court, the prosecutor told Parish Judge Vaughn Smith that she was arrested in January on a charge of simple larceny in another name, Annesia Smith.

That resulted in the judge asking that an investigation be undertaken to find out her correct name.

Currie was then remanded until May 1 and is to be assigned a legal aid attorney.

She is the second person to be charged in connection with the fraud, which is said to have been carried out by a criminal network.

The first accused, 44-year-old businessman Earl Hobins, was arrested and charged early in March after he reportedly used the cloned card to pay $83,000 to a high school in Kingston for his son's tuition.

Hobins appeared in court on March 29, and his bail was extended to return to court on May 1.

Police reported that Anderson's credit card was cloned while he was the national security advisor and that the illegal activity began on February 22.

Investigations have so far revealed that the cloned card was used to purchase appliances, car rims, and $30,000 worth of hair, among other items.

— Tanesha Mundle