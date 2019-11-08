Woman on the run for 20 years fined $50,000

A woman who was on the run for 20 years on an assault charge was fined $50,000 when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

Janet Thompson had pleaded guilty to absconding bail when she appeared in court on Tuesday.

The court was told that it was Thompson's need for a police record that led to her ending up before the court, as while the document was being processed she was made aware that she had an outstanding warrant. An application was subsequently made to the court to have the matter relisted.

The court was also told that Thompson was charged with assault in July 1999 after she allegedly hit a police officer who was in the process of apprehending one of her relatives.

Prior to Thompson's guilty plea her attorney, Able-Don Foote, argued that his client had not absconded bail. He told the court that his client had come to court to answer to charges against her but did not hear her name called.

Insisting that Thompson had not fled, but was going through a difficult period, Foote said the police knew where to find her.

According to her lawyer, Thompson gave birth to her daughter in August that same year and suffered from post-partum depression. In addition, Foote told the court that Thompson had lost her mother to cancer in the same period and as such she was not “functioning at full capacity”.

Foote further stressed that Thompson came to court of her own volition. By this time, the clerk of court told the judge that they had located Thompson's file.

The matter was subsequently set for sentencing on Wednesday.