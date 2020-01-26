Woman's body with throat cut found in Trelawny

DUNCAN'S BAY, Trelawny — The Trelawny Police Division recorded its first murder since the start of the year following the gruesome discovery of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her early 20s, whose blood-drenched body was found in an isolated area with the throat slit, yesterday morning.

Last year, 30 murders were recorded in the parish.

Police report that at about 7:00 am they were summoned to an isolated section of Duncan's Bay after a passerby discovered the body.

Upon their arrival the police found the bloody body near a dirt track.

The cops disclosed that the body — which was clad in a peach sweater, white top, pink belt, cream jeans pants, and black leather slippers — is of a dark complexion and about five feet, four inches tall.

The body was also adorned with a gold-looking snake chain around the neck and gold-looking bracelet around one of the arms.

Commander of the Trelawny Police Division Superintendent Kirk Ricketts gave an assurance that his team will be working around the clock to not only identify the deceased, but bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

“In spite of the fact that we are not aware of her identity I would want to assure the community that we will leave no stones unturned to one, identify her and then identify who is to be blamed for carrying out such a gruesome act,” Ricketts said at the crime scene.

He said that the latest killing comes at a time when the nation is still grappling with the gruesome murders of two women, in separate incidents, since the the start of the year.

Earlier this month 27-year-old Nevia Sinclair of Brinkley, close to Nain in south-east St Elizabeth, became the first murder victim in St Elizabeth for 2020.

She was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at her home about 10:50 pm last Sunday.

That came shortly after 35-year-old Jamaica Defence Force Corporal Doran McKenzie had killed his common law wife, 34-year-old Suianne Easy, before turning the gun on himself in Portmore, St Catherine.