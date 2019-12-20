Woman's son killed after his brothers shot, injured

THREE weeks after two of Donna McKenzie's sons were shot and injured in Harbour View, St Andrew, another was killed.

Her fifth child, 24-year-old Shevon Davidson, was shot dead on Wednesday.

Davidson was sitting among a group of people on Harbour Drive when gunmen sprayed them with bullets. When the shooting subsided, Davidson, a one-year-old child, and another man were found with gunshot wounds. Davidson was pronounced dead at hospital.

The baby, the Jamaica Observer has been told, is in critical condition at hospital while the injured man is said to be in stable condition.

Insisting that her family is not being targeted, McKenzie blamed the ongoing violence in the community for the shootings.

The mother of six, who noted that her son had been working in a section of the community called “Crusher”, (an area formally known as Riverside Drive), said the last time she saw him was Wednesday morning when he was about to feed his goat.

“Him never in a wrongdoing, cause if him did in a wrongdoing him couldn't go round a Crusher. Them send threat and say dem want 20 men, and him still go do him work round a Crusher. Mi nuh know him as nuh war boat more than sometimes him and him woman would a inna argument. Mi never see him wid a gun yet, cause mi a grow dem different enuh,” McKenzie said yesterday, proclaiming her son's innocence.

The mother told the Observer that she was at her home in the community about 4:00 pm when her daughter told her that Davidson had been killed.

She said she immediately started vomiting.

McKenzie also revealed that her two sons, who had been shot prior to Davidson's death, were at work when the Observer spoke with her yesterday.

On November 17, 16-year-old Justine Foster was killed in Bayshore Park a day after his uncle, who was also shot dead, was buried. A day shy of a week later, three men were slain at a party in Bayshore Park. The Observer was told then that the shooting was an act of reprisal.