Woman scolded for exposing her 'nice clean self' in public

A young woman who was hauled before the court for baring her vagina and breast in public claimed she was only trying to show her neighbour that she did not have AIDS as her skin is flawless.

The woman, Danielle Blair, of a Waterhouse address in St Andrew, however, denied exposing her private area.

The St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday heard that police officers were on patrol in an area known as Rema when they saw a group of people and heard loud noises and went to check.

When they got closer, the police said they saw Blair who was topless on the roadside stripping herself with her pants half way down showing her vagina.

“Dutty gal see me nice clean body yah, mi nuh have no AIDS,” the police overheard Blair saying, the court further heard.

She was, as a result, arrested and charged with indecent exposure, possession of an offensive weapon for a knife that she had and disorderly conduct.

But Blair in her defence told Parish Judge Maxine Ellis that she was on her verandah and not on the roadside.

“There was an argument wid mi neighbour who told me I have AIDS so I take off mi top to show her mi nuh have nutten, mi skin clean,” she said.

Blair said soon after the police came by and arrested her without asking any questions.

She said they grabbed her and put her in the car without her blouse and told her mother to bring her a top.

The judge then asked the prosecutor what he was going to do about the indecent exposure charge and he indicated that he was offering no evidence. Consequently, Blair was fined $4,000 or 10 days for possession of an offensive weapon and $2,000 or 10 days for disorderly conduct.

The judge after handing down the sentence told Blair that she should be ashamed of her action and scolded her for behaving in such an “ignorant” manner.

“Why would you want to take off your clothes in public and show your nice and clean body?” the judge asked Blair.

“When you do, that can it show if you have AIDS or not?” the judge further asked to which Blair replied, “No.”

“Don't you see it doesn't make no sense it only shows your ignorance. You should be embarrassed and ashamed and next time keep your clothes on and keep your dignity,” Judge Ellis advised Blair.

She also told her that the next time someone tells her that she has AIDS she should take out a civil suit and bring that person before the Sutton Street Civil Court.