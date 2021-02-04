Woman shot five times in her US home

OREGON, United States (AP) — Police say a woman was shot five times while in bed at her north-east Portland home early Tuesday.

A woman called Portland police around 3:15 am and said that she woke to gunfire coming into her bedroom, was shot and could not move.

The woman's two dogs were inside the house, which forced officers to climb through a window to help her. The victim was taken to the hospital but her condition was unknown.