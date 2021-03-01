Woman who pleaded guilty to sister's murder to be sentenced tomorrow

DUNCANS, Trelawny — Sentencing for 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, who at the start of the Hillary session of the Trelawny Circuit Court on February 8 pleaded guilty to the murder of her sister, 36-year-old Tamara Geddes, has been put off until tomorrow, March 2.

Geddes was shot in her bedroom at Reserve in the parish last year. She was reportedly gunned down in the presence of her 10-year-old daughter on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Sentencing for Nadeen Geddes's two daughters — 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock and a 15-year-old, who also pleaded guilty to the charge of misprison of a felony in the case — will also be handed down on the same day as their mother's.

The sentencing was delayed due to the absence of an antecedent for Ruddock.

“I don't want to do (sentencing of) any one before the other,” stated Justice Martin Gayle who is presiding over the Hillary session of the court.

Antecedent is details about the past of a defendant or a person found guilty of a crime. The information about previous crimes, background and bad behaviour is given to the court before the sentence is given.

On Friday, the court heard that Nadeen Geddes had shared a house with her two daughters and her sister. One of her daughters lived upstairs. On May 10, 2020 Nadeen Geddes was said to have reported to the police that her sister had damaged her 200-gallon water tank. Consequently, Tamara Geddes promised the police that she would compensate her sister for the tank.

On Friday, the prosecutor told the court that on the night of the killing, Nadeen Geddes met the triggerman in a track leading to their house and took him to the location where her sister was shot.

Following an investigation by detectives, Nadeen Geddes and her two daughters were taken into custody on July 14, 2020, when, among other things, in her caution statement, she told the cops that “she couldn't take it anymore”.

“These things keep happening over and over and nothing coming out of it. So I decided to kill her,” she was quoted as saying, adding that she paid $150,000 to get someone to kill her sister.

The court was also told that Ruddock gave a statement in the presence of two justices of the peace that on the night of June 19 while she was watching television, her mother indicated that “the persons” were in the yard.

“I was in the hall watching TV and I don't remember at what time and my mom came in and said the persons are in the yard. In about probably half an hour, I heard noise upstairs,” she noted, added that during the exchange of text messages between her mother and her accomplices, “they always a tell we say we no fe tell nobody”.

The court also heard that when the police asked the 21-year-old what her mother did after Tamara was killed, she responded that: “She only make the the payment”.

Asked what payment she made, he answered: “She paid the persons to kill her”.

The prosecutor also said during a question and answer session that Nadeen Geddes's 15-year-old daughter said she was at home at the time of her aunt's killing and that she heard her mother on the phone plotting the murder.

Nadeen Geddes was remanded in custody until tomorrow, March 2, while her two daughters had their respective $100,000 bail extended until they return for sentencing.

On February 8, Rexon Knott, 24, another defendant, who was jointly charged with murder and conspiracy to murder in the matter, pleaded not guilty and was set free as the court had insufficient evidence to proceed against him.

Other co-accused Brian Shelly, Owen Irving, and Tashana Young returned to court on Thursday, but the matter was postponed until Wednesday, March 3.