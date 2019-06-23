Woman wonders 'how come', after JPS bill zips from $3,000 to $123,000

It was déjà vu for 57-year-old domestic worker Jacqueline Barnes when she arrived home late one evening, two months ago, to find her home in darkness after the Jamaica Public Service Ltd (JPS) disconnected her electricity for an overdue balance of $96,000.

In distress, Barnes told the Jamaica Observer that her electricity bill jumped from $2,900 in December last year, to about $17,000 in January after her meter had been changed a month earlier. Since that time, Barnes said that she has been receiving estimated bills with suspicious figures she continues to religiously pay her regular bill of an estimated $3,000 monthly.

“February's bill was 37,000. In March, the bill climbed to $57,000, and April bill come to $77,000 and is so it a climb. That cannot be my bill because if my pattern of billing is about $3,000, and dem change the meter in December, and all of a sudden mi start get bill for how much thousand a month, something must be wrong with the meter and dem know that. Every time the problem start is when dem change the meter,” said Barnes.

The Bull Bay resident explained that her problems with the energy company stretch back to 2012 when her meter was first changed after Hurricane Sandy destroyed her light post.

In 2016, after the Sunday Observer first carried Barnes' story, JPS rectified the problem when the company's investigations revealed that a set-up error or incorrect meter assignment had resulted in the incorrect charges reflected on Barnes' bills.

“At the time ,JPS call me and say dem sorry, it was a meter mix-up. Dem rectify it and it came back normal for about four years.”

However, Barnes said the problem has returned with the fourth in a series of meter changes.

“The agent tell me that dem change the meter, yet nobody said anything to me. She said they don't have to inform the customer before them change the meter. She said them change the meter to upgrade the system.”

But now that the problem has returned, Barnes is frustrated that JPS has yet to fix her meter, while still threatening to disconnect her electricity.

In January, when she went in to the JPS office to query the first estimated bill, a representative confirmed Barnes' suspicions and advised her that someone would come to fix the problem. However, after repeated visits to JPS offices to query the problem, Barnes said her worst fear of having her light disconnected was realised.

“From January mi go to JPS, and the man (JPS representative) tell me that it is an estimated bill and dem don't fix it up yet. Three months ago now, when I went home, the light cut off. Dem a cut off mi light fi estimated bill, mi never hear that yet. I called the JPS customer care line and the agent tell me that dem disconnect the light because of the heavy bill,” said Barnes.

Upon going to the JPS office the following morning, Barnes said her electricity was eventually reconnected after a representative told her that the estimated bill was not her actual bill.

“I went back down there and ask them why they keep cutting off the light and dem know the problem.”

Barnes said the representative assured her that they would fix the problem, and advised her to continue paying what she would pay under normal circumstances.

“Dem tell mi I must just pay what I always pay. The man (JPS representative) said to me that they are going to turn on back the light because the estimated bill doesn't show the actual reading, but mi still have fi get a bill.”

Also, Barnes said the representative told her that if the electricity is disconnected again, she would have to come in to have it reconnected. However, Barnes insists that this will not make her problems go away, since she is still expected to pay the amount accrued since January.

“Mi a pay mi bill every month and mi supposed to wait fi dem cut off the light again before dem fix it?” Barnes postured. “The things in a the fridge a go spoil while mi wait pon JPS fi turn on back the light. And it supposed to continue like this until dem decide to fix it. I don't know what else to do, because mi put in the report from January and every month when the bill come mi go back to dem and still nothing.

They need to come fix the meter, because the other day the bill come at $123,000 and now dem sending me text message on the phone saying that I have a balance of $96,000, and that if I don't pay it, dem going to disconnect the light,” Barnes said.

The anxiety too of having such a large bill hanging over her head is starting to take a toll on Barnes who admitted that she worries every evening when she gets home that she will have to spend the night in darkness.

“Sometimes mi deh a work and a fret say mi a go home go see darkness. Mi haffi a carry the things in the fridge next door so that dem nuh spoil, and mi cyah carry everything fi pack up other people fridge. Mi have fi use lamp light and leave the window and doors open and look how the time hot.

“Every month the bill come mi a fret because it just keep climbing and dem send text message say if I don't start paying, dem a go disconnect it. And is from January them supposed to send somebody to fix it.”

Barnes, who works during the day, explained that she takes care to conserve on her energy consumption, going great lengths to avoid excess use.

“Is one little fridge mi have a run during the daytime, and if me a iron, mi plug out the fridge just to make sure say mi don't get no high bill. Is me and me granddaughter alone live, and when mi iron for one week mi nuh iron again until the next weekend.

“Mi nuh use the ordinary bulb, is a energy-saving bulb mi use. Mi nuh have no outside light, only when mi outside pon the verandah mi turn it on. So mi want to know how my bill climb so high. Last year November mi never have no fridge and the bill come to $1,000. A so mi know say a my bill that, because mi never have no fridge.”

Barnes also noted that other residents in her community have been getting high bills.

“Everybody up there (Seven Miles, Bull Bay) get high bill, but not as high as my own. One of my neighbour, she always pay $6,000, and January her bill come to $10,000. The next month it go up to $16,000. She go down there and them tell her say dem a work out something. Now she call me and say dem fix her situation.”

When the Sunday Observer contacted the JPS head office, a representative confirmed that Barnes' JPS charges have been estimated from the point that her meter had been changed. The representative further noted that estimated charges meant that the company has not been able to ascertain Barnes' actual energy consumption. As such, the representative said an investigation order would be placed on the account to have the meter checked.

In the meantime, Barnes said she has yet to hear back from JPS since she first reported the problem.

“Dem tell me to look out for a call, but up to this day JPS don't call me, dem just send the bill. When mi call the head office, dem tell me I must come in for a payment plan,” Barnes said, adding that her last bill came to $123,000 — an amount JPS insists she must pay.

“How am I going to pay that? Mi cyah pay that. Even if me even borrow some money and pay it, it a go keep climbing. If me even lock up and guh weh one week, it still a guh climb, because it is not my bill. Me waa know what mi supposed to do now because the high bill is going to continue, and dem a go cut it off because dem say mi owe.

“I don't know what else to do. Every month mi go down there and nothing is being done. The bill is climbing and I cannot pay that amount. Mi nuh understand JPS. Right now mi a throw a partner fi go deal with a solar system, because mi cyah bother with JPS,” Barnes said.