Women farmers rule while ganja makes its Denbigh debut

Michelle Black, the owner of the Golden Ditchie Farm in St Ann walked away with the title of Champion Farmer yesterday at the 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show.

Black has been a farmer for approximately nine years and plans to continue to dominate in the field.

She grows sweet peppers, yam, lettuce, and kale, among many other produce, and supplies hotels and major supermarkets across the island.

According to Black, she is particularly grateful to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) as it has been a huge help to her during the drought periods.

In the meantime, another female walked away with another of the major titles up for grabs at yesterday's opening day of the show.

Twenty-eight-year-old Diandra Rowe, owner of Abbey Garden Farm in Manchester, was crowned Young Champion Farmer of 2019.

“My farm is a greenhouse farm and we grow tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, a number of herbs, and strawberries,” said Rowe.

She added that she was grateful that her hard work in the farming industry has not gone unnoticed and she is extremely happy about the win.

Ganja also made its formal début at Denbigh yesterday as Itopia Life Ltd partnered with the St Ann Division of RADA for a thought-provoking presentation on ganja as Jamaica's most precious crop.

Denbigh traditionally features livestock, ornamental plants and food crops. But since the decriminalisation of ganja in 2015, a number of licensed cannabis producers, including Itopia Life, have made St Ann their home.

This led to both entities creating an out-of-the-box exhibit to help change the narrative around ganja's role in Jamaica's national economic development plans.

Aptly named the 'Ganja Story Wall', St Ann's main display featured both an architectural and artistic treatment of ganja's history, trials, and commerce and the promise the plant holds for a better quality of life.

“It is meant to be both an artistic statement and an emblem of truth,” said LeVaughn Flynn, vice-president of marketing and communications at Itopia Life.

“It's also important that as the medical ganja industry grows the public evolves with it. Events of national importance such as the Denbigh Agricultural Show allow us to appropriately represent the plant and reframe the narrative around ganja,” added Flynn.

See more pictures from Denbigh on pages 23 & 28