Women parliamentarians honoured

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on Tuesday teamed with Jamaica Women's Political Caucus to honour women serving in both Houses of Parliament.

The well-attended “Women Parliamentarians Breakfast”, held at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston, paid special tribute to Leader of Government Business in the Senate Kamina Johnson Smith for serving 11 consecutive years in the Senate, as well as the youngest senator, Gabriela Morris, and the youngest Member of Parliament Rhoda Crawford.

The women, who were celebrating their growing critical mass — 38 per cent representation in the Senate and 28 per cent representation in the House of Representatives — were also reimbursed the cost for the nomination of those who contested the September 3 General Election.

Speaker of the House Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Senator Donna Scott Mottley and Opposition Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns were also among those honoured.