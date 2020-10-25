Woodford Primary students get tablets from JN Foundation

Students at Woodford Primary School, located in the Blue Mountains in St Andrew East Rural, are the beneficiaries of tablets donated by the JN Foundation.

Jennifer Gordon, principal of the school, said the educational institution was grateful for the 15 tablets, which were presented to the school.

“You have no idea how far these tablets are going to go,”she said as she thanked the JN Foundation “for facilitating 15 more students who will be able to get online” .

Gordon disclosed that earlier in the year when the Government moved to online learning, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the students were left behind.

“Based on our evaluation since the start of the pandemic, we realised that we were not seeing most of our students. In fact, we were only seeing about 25 per cent of the students; and we have 148 students enrolled,” she informed, noting that some of these students needed one-on-one interventions.

Gordon pointed out that many of them were from very humble backgrounds and as such, resources were a challenge. Therefore, in collaboration with the Woodford Community Action Group (WCAG), it was decided that they would seek to get some tablets, which could be used on a rotation basis.

The principal stated that the tablets will be used along with learning kits. Therefore, while some students are pursing activities in their books, others would be using the tablets to do their online learning.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager at the JN Foundation, said that the organisation was happy to assist the school with these needed resources.

“At the JN Foundation, education is one of our top priority areas; hence, the request made by Woodford Primary School was one which we were happy to assist,” she said.

“It is our hope that the gift will make a great impact as the students are able to participate in online classes,” she added.

Cedric Pascoe, president of the WCAG, said that the rural school, which serves the communities of Maryland and Woodford, was in need of resources, hence the partnership with the school to assist in procuring the resources.

“COVID-19 has changed the way education is being delivered; and as concerned citizens, who realise that tablets are now on the list of educational tools for students of Woodford Primary, and who also recognise the inability of many families to purchase these items, we now seek to assist Woodford Primary in accessing these important devices,” he said.

Pascoe said the committee will be forging more partnerships to seek other resources for the school.