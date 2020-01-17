Work begins soon on Port Royal Street coastal revetment project

WORK is expected to begin soon on the Port Royal Street coastal revetment project.

This follows Cabinet's approval for the Jamaica Social Investment Fund to grant a $950,000,000-contract to S&G Road Surfacing Materials Limited for the construction.

Speaking at Tuesday's post-Cabinet press briefing, minister with responsibility for education, youth and information, Karl Samuda, said under the contract, S&G will construct a one-km composite seawall and revetment structure designed to resist storm waves.

Samuda said the roadway will be raised to reduce flooding risks from storm events, noting that the company will upgrade minor drains crossing Port Royal Street.

“A 4.7-km boardwalk will be constructed for recreational use and an 80-metre fishing beach will also be constructed under the contract to accommodate fishermen,” he added.