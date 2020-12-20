Work-from-home move taking toll on many

WORK-from-home policies and practices implemented by several Jamaican companies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have been a convenient option for many employees but there are some on whom the new workplace initiative is taking a toll.

A 26-year-old woman said she was excited to learn that she would be working from home earlier this year, but with it came a few challenges that she had not anticipated.

“When the virus arrived in Jamaica, my department did not readily [want] to send us home,” she explained. “After much consideration, they finally did. I was in my second trimester of pregnancy, so this really helped me mentally, as I was very worried about getting the virus or passing on the same to my unborn child, as we had little to no information about the virus initially.”

She said that while working from home, she found that she was more productive. However, there was a downside she had not foreseen. She was having a challenge balancing work and her personal time.

“I have to consciously do each task, for example, the time I eat versus the time I spend sitting at my machine, as I find, once I sit at my machine in the mornings, I get so deep in the work that I forget to eat on time or even eat at all, until the work is finished,” she said.

She found that not eating, or not doing so on time, has caused her to develop severe gas pains.

David-Fitz Gordon, a Jamaican IT business analyst living in the United States, said he has been working from home since March and has been experiencing withdrawal from not having much social interaction.

“I miss going to lunch with my co-workers at different restaurants, and in-person meetings were easier for collaborative projects, which involve more than two people,” he said.

He explained that he has also seen a noticeable increase in his stress and anxiety levels, and similar to the 26-year-old woman, he doesn't take breaks as he should.

“I no longer have the drive home from work to just disconnect and decompress after a long day at work,” he added.

He further noted that one of the negative effects of work from home is that he has not been able to make a clear separation between work time and being at home.

“Since work is now in my personal space and comfort zone, I have been working much longer hours. I sign on earlier than usual and sign off late. While that increases productivity, it makes for less time to relax and have leisure time,” he pointed out.

Occupational Health and Safety professional, Janice Green, acknowledges the physical and mental health challenges that working from home can generate.

She advises that people who work from home should be encouraged to harness the power of family, friends and social networks to help them to develop proper time-management skills and resource-balancing habits.

“The pandemic has hastily ushered people into a new normal without many being adequately prepared. Set clear objectives and stick to them. If the normal work day is 8:00 am to 5:00 pm with a one hour lunch break, employees should develop a daily work schedule with an after work activity, such as aerobics classes or preparing dinner,” the former president of the Jamaica Occupational Health and Safety Association advised.

Green, who is also the occupational health and safety officer at The Jamaica National Group, added that a way in which employees can stick to their schedule is by having check boxes beside each scheduled activity and ticking each once it is achieved.

Additionally, she said employees should do a self-assessment at the end of each week and set new targets to improve for the following week.

In the case of people who miss social interactions with co-workers, like Gordon, she is encouraging such individuals to try new ways of participating in group social activities.

“For example, persons can all watch a sporting activity simultaneously and have a Zoom group for half-time or end-of-game commentary. Here, employees will still get the opportunity to interact. They could also have karaoke online and WhatsApp groups are also good for group interactions,” she encouraged.

She is also advising people to have an ergonomically friendly workstation set up to avoid certain physical complications such as ergonomic musculoskeletal disorders, carpal tunnel syndrome, neuropathy, eye strain and circulatory disorders due to prolonged sitting.

Associate professor in occupational health and safety at the School of Public Health and Health Technology, University of Technology, Jamaica Dr Alverston Bailey, shared similar views. He is advising people who work from home to create a schedule and keep it where they can always see it, so that they can be reminded when to rest, eat and so on.

“Use reminders on the phone or computer to indicate break time, time to stretch your legs or eat a snack,” he advised.

Dr Bailey also said people should recognise the risks associated with a sedentary lifestyle which can become more common when working from home, such as becoming overweight, which then leads to other health issues.

“Make a conscious decision to increase exercise to prevent weight gain, increase mood levels and relieve stress.” he urged. Review meal plans and reduce the intake of salt, fat and sugars and increase the intake of fruits and vegetables.

He added that people should snack on fruits and vegetables rather than comfort foods.