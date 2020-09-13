Work-from-home perils

MANY employees working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are being exposed to injury as they are in spaces that are not ergonomically sound, according to one official.

Registered occupational therapist Fleur Minott Nembhard of The OT Clinic is estimating that as time goes on, more Jamaicans may present with repetitive strain injuries, which can lead to musculoskeletal disorders as they are working from home in spaces that are not set up to facilitate the safe performance of duties.

Ergonomics has to do with how equipment and furniture are arranged so that people can do work and other activities more efficiently, comfortably and safely.

“People will complain that their back and neck hurts but in terms of a musculoskeletal disorder this is something that is going to manifest itself much longer than five or six months which is when most people would be working from home,” Minott Nembhard said. “If people are casually computing and have not set up an ergonomically sound work station then yes, I do foresee that there will be an issue as time goes on. In other jurisdiction I am seeing where people are complaining about aches and pains they were not having before and when the investigation is done they are sitting on their couch working or they are sitting at their dining table. They don't have an established work station even though they are going to be working seven or eight hours. You can't work seven or eight hours casually. If you're just checking an e-mail or something for yourself privately that is one thing, but when you are working and having to maintain possibly an upward posture then yes, you are going to be at risk for musculoskeletal disorders.”

According to Minott Nembhard, signs of a musculoskeletal disorder are pain, stiffness and cramping, while actual musculoskeletal disorders that can occur are carpal tunnel syndrome, tendinitis, rotator cuff injuries, trigger finger, muscle strain, lower back injuries, and cervical spondylolysis.

“Such conditions warrant medical attention, and every effort should be made to avoid them. Back pain is a red flag. If at the end of the day you are in pain, you have abused your body,” the registered occupational therapist said.

Subsequently, Minott Nembhard is urging employers to pay keen attention to ergonomics as more persons are working from home.

“The environment must suit the person and not the person suiting the environment. If people are working from home, you have to set up [their] home to work. Your home has to be set up in a way that you are not going to be at risk,” she said while outlining that some persons are not aware of proper working posture, thereby putting themselves at risk to be injured.

Repetitive strain injury, Minott Nembhard said, is damaging to the muscles, tendons, and nerves that are caused by a sudden or sustained exposure to repetitive motion.

“In these times when children are home, as they do their work online, you may be doing your work on your lap while you sit on your sofa and you don't realise how long you have been sitting there and this is where the problem is. While brief periods of computing may be performed 'casually', when working for extended periods of time, sound ergonomic postures are essential to avoid repetitive strain injuries. Using awkward positions throughout the day, week after week, is going to increase the risk,” she said.

Further, Minott Nembhard said companies with work-from-home arrangements should ensure they get training in ergonomics and assist employees to have the right work stations at home.

“You want to test fit your chair. You don't want to just go into a store and say you want an ergonomic chair – that means nothing. You need to understand what you're looking for, what it needs to do for you and why. Then you go and check it out to ensure it will meet your needs for you size, your height, your width for the type of work you're doing. The chair is only one part. You need to look at your desk, where you're putting your keyboard, the height of your monitor and all of that goes into trying to make your work station ergonomically sound as possible,” the registered occupational therapist said.

Moreover, Minott Nembhard said those with an ergonomically set-up desk and chair at home can still be at risk of injury, if they remain seated for four or five hours and as such, she advises that persons get up and stretch at 20- to 30-minute intervals.

In addition, to avoid injuries Minott Nembhard recommends raising the computer monitor to eye level and if a laptop is being used, it should be placed on a stand to achieve eye level and an external keyboard and mouse used with it. She also suggests keeping the keyboard on a keyboard tray, which should be wide enough to accommodate the mouse beside it; using a chair with built-in lumbar support and in the absence of one, a lumbar cushion can be added to the chair, which should have adjustable arm rests; taking micro stretch breaks throughout the day and keeping items that are frequently used close to you to avoid repetitive reaching.

Meanwhile, Janice Green, national secretary of the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH) for Jamaica; and the occupational health and safety officer at Jamaica National Group, underscored that many employees working from home are being exposed to injury.

“A 40-hour week working from home on the couch or at the dining table is not ergonomically comfortable. That's because over time, individuals will experience aches and pains, due to the fact that their home office furniture and set-up do not offer the same comfort and benefits, as their ergonomic office furniture and set-up.

“Ergonomics awareness training and demonstration is recommended to better prepare workers for the transition to work from home; and to guide them in the selection and purchase of suitable furniture,” she explained.

Green highlighted that during this COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for employers to assist employees to understand the risks of work-related musculoskeletal disorders, due to poor ergonomics; and to assist them to adjust to working at home with the use of proper office ergonomics.

“In essence, friendly and comfortable ergonomics are to be so designed that they suit the comfort of the employee and not force the employee to fit into something that was not designed for him or her.”

“It is important that employees make the effort to observe sound ergonomic practices while at home. Not only can it be costly to see a therapist, but developing a musculoskeletal disorder can result in serious physical discomfort,” she maintained.