Working as a nanny/caregiver in Canada

Dear Mr Brown:

I see that Canada has extended the nanny and caregiver path to Canadian residency to Jamaicans. Please outline the requirements and prospects of obtaining permanent residency.

– AC

Dear AC:

Caregivers contribute significantly to the Canadian labour market, as they allow for the possibility of double-income households to work while the caregiver looks after their young children or elderly parents.

The Home Child Care Provider Pilot and the Home Support Worker Pilot are five-year pilot programmes which allow qualified caregivers and their family members to live in Canada with the goal of becoming permanent residents.

Home child care provider

A home child care provider cares for children under the age of 18 in their own home or the employer's home. Experience as a foster parent is excluded.

Home support worker

A home support worker cares for someone who needs help from a home support worker either in their own home or the employer's home. Experience as a housekeeper is excluded.

Overall requirement

An applicant must have at least 24 months of full-time work experience in Canada in the 36 months to be eligible for permanent residence. It should be noted that the work experience does not have to be 24 consecutive months.

A prospective applicant must:

1. Obtain an approved job offer in Canada as a caregiver or have qualifying experience working in Canada as a caregiver, that is a home child care provider (excluding foster parent) or home support worker (excluding housekeeper).

2. Meet the language level based on a language test that evaluates the ability to listen, read, write and speak English.

3. Meet the education requirement in completing a post-secondary education credential of at least one year in Canada (or its overseas equivalent).

4. Are admissible to Canada.

5. Plan to live outside the province of Quebec as a permanent resident.

The application process will be different depending on the level of qualifying work experience, namely:

• No qualifying work experience.

• Qualifying work experience that is less than 24 months experience.

• Qualifying work experience that is 24 months or more in Canada in the 36 months before the submission of an application.

A. No Qualifying Work Experience

If an Applicant does not have any qualifying work experience in Canada, then the goal is to obtain sufficient work experience in Canada in order to become qualified to obtain permanent residence under the program.

The applicant should possess:

1. A genuine and valid job offer for full-time work for an employer who is not an embassy, High Commission or consulate.

2. The ability to perform job tasks based on experience.

B. Qualifying Work Experience in Canada that is Less than 24 months

If an applicant has some work experience in Canada that is less than 24 months, then the goal is to obtain at least 24 months of work experience to qualify for permanent residence.

The process entails:

1. Applying to either the Home Child Care Provider Pilot or the Home Support Worker Pilot, depending on which occupation you plan to work in.

2. The submission of a work permit application along with a permanent residence application.

3. If an applicant meets the requirements, then a work permit to work in Canada temporarily will be granted.

The work permit is an occupation-restricted open work permit and lets you work as a caregiver for any employer. The Applicant must send proof of sufficient work experience in Canada of at least 24 months.

C. Qualifying work experience that is 24 months or more

If an applicant already has 24 months of qualifying work experience in Canada, then he or she may be eligible to apply directly for permanent residence through the programme. The applicant must prove he or she has at least 24 months of full-time work experience in Canada in the 36 months to qualify.

For this work experience:

• The qualifying work experience must be in either a home child care provider or a home support worker.

• The job tasks must match the National Occupation Classification job description, while performing most of the main duties.

• The 24 months of work experience must be gained in a 36-month period.

• Full time means at least 30 hours of paid work each week.

Family members

Your family members are also eligible to accompany a caregiver on a work permit. They can work or study while in Canada. Of course, family members may be included with the application for permanent residence.

I have outlined the requirements of the programme. However, I wish to highlight the path to permanent residence in Canada is based on work experience in Canada, rather than in Jamaica. Also, the pilot programme is not specifically targeting Jamaican nationals over other countries. Nationals of any country, including Jamaica, may apply for the programme, based on work experience in Canada.

It should also be noted that caregivers in Canada are disproportionately represented by nationals from the Philippines. However, it is possible for Jamaican nationals as well as I do receive queries from Jamaican-Canadians who want caregivers from Jamaica.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programmes, including express entry, the study & work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

­ – Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.