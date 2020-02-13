Working for the greater good of all
Women of Manchester pressing on despite challenges
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The big challenge for the community group, Women of Manchester, is to get their members to consistently work together as one, for the greater good of all.
“It doesn't just happen…everybody want something for themselves. You have to really inspire people to want something for somebody else. That is our big challenge,” mused President Myrna Bailey.
“Very often we hear that Jamaicans are like crabs in a barrel [but] people generally want things for themselves and [as a society] we have to teach, starting with the basic schools, teaching people what it means to depend on each other and to want for each other what we want for ourselves,” Bailey, a retired social worker and community activist, said.
Her comments, in response to questions from the Jamaica Observer, were made at the annual general meeting of the Women of Manchester in Mandeville, attended by representatives of five community groups across the parish — Mizpah, Somerset, Richmond, Ellen Street, and Georges Valley.
Formed in 2017 by mostly retired social workers, teachers, and other professionals, the organisation targets women in rural Manchester communities and uses empowerment and education as basic tools to foster a culture of self-help and cooperation, aimed at developing higher standard of living for these women.
“If you empower, if you educate, things can get better,” explained Lise Boufford, a Canadian who has lived in Manchester, for many years.
Thus far, Bailey is satisfied that the organisation has been making progress.
As part of the process a shade house has been set up in Mizpah where seedlings, including peppers, onions, and Irish potatoes, are nurtured for distribution among the members.
“When they plant and reap money goes back to the family and a percentage goes to the organisation to buy additional seedlings for the next crop,” Bailey said.
The next big step is for the Women of Manchester to be formally recognised as a non-governmental, charitable organisation.
“If we become a charitable organisation, we will be able to attract funding internationally and from more local sources,” Bailey said.
— Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy