Photo: World Environment Day clean-up

EHS Guardians and Sandals Foundation volunteers from Sandals South Coast combed the shores of Bannister Bay beach in Westmoreland and collected several bagsof plastic bottles and other debris in observance of World Environment Day, yesterday, which was marked under the theme 'Beat Air Pollution'. The team also used the opportunity to educate people in the community about the harms of burning their garbage and the negative impact the practice has on the environment.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT