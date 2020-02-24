World leaders brave new coronavirus for peace talks in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, — Despite the global panic around the novel coronavirus outbreak, some 7,000 former and current heads of state and government, legislators, entrepreneurs, academics, journalists, and religious leaders journeyed to the KINTEX Exhibition Center in South Korea from February 3-5 to contribute their expertise to bringing solutions to the conflict at every level of society.

The delegates, representing 171 countries, included former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Myanmar Vice-President Henry Van Thio, Philippine Vice-President Maria Leonor Robredo, former US Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan.

Called the World Summit, the talks with industry heavy hitters is the work of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), the architect for the past 14 years. UPF is an NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Founded in 2005 by Rev Sun Myung Moon and Dr Hak Ja Han Moon, it is a global network of individuals and organisations dedicated to building a world of peace centred on universal spiritual and moral values.

The theme of the summit was 'Realising World Peace and Reunification of the Korean Peninsula through Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values'.

In his opening plenary, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon commended UPF for its many inclusive programmes and activities that bring together people of diverse backgrounds and faiths and encourages peaceful resolutions to the world's complex challenges.

Newt Gingrich, former US Speaker of the House, acknowledged the uniqueness of the occasion.

“It is a reminder of how connected we all are. We are all bound together out of a common concern. The recent coronavirus outbreak and the wildfires in Australia are a reminder of why we need a movement of people working together in a peaceful way.”

Dr Moon said in her founder's address that the first step towards peace “is to understand God's essence and follow His will”. She continued, “The way to solve the world's critical problems is by becoming true filial sons and daughters to God, our heavenly parent.”

Other esteemed speakers included the current prime minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, the vice president of the Philippines — Leni Robredo, current deputy speaker of Korea's National Assembly Lee Joo Young, former heads of state and government Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria, Stephen Harper of Canada, Chūichi Date of Japan, Felipe Gonzalez of Spain, Dominique de Villepin of France, Carl Bildt of Sweden, Enda Kenny of Ireland, Enrico Letta of Italy and José Manuel Barroso of Portugal. Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon were also among the

“Without Mother Moon's vision, leadership and her absolute commitment — her love for God, her love for humanity — UPF's work would not be possible,” said Dr Thomas Walsh, chairman of UPF International.

The assembly culminated in the adoption of the World Summit 2020 Resolution, which affirms “a global community of peace-loving citizens whose tireless efforts in the areas of interdependence, mutual prosperity and universal values help resolve the conflicts and discords caused by religion, ethnicity or nationality”.

The participants travelled to the Cheongshim Peace World Center, an indoor stadium about 30 miles northeast of Seoul, on February 6 and 7, to commemorate Sun Myung Moon's centenary and the founders' 60th wedding anniversary.

UPF said extra precautions were taken to ensure the safety and health of all participants over the period.

— UPF