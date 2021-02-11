Worried doctors urge J'cans to observe COVID-19 protocols

THE Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ) says it is gravely concerned about the recent surge in new cases of COVID-19.

“This, we believe, is due to a general disregard that has taken root in our society with respect to the guidelines and regulations as stated under the Disaster and Risk Management act. The Government needs to act swiftly now with more measures to control spread of the virus. It is time to sanction seriously and consistently those who breach these regulations,” the MAJ said in a release before Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament Tuesday tighter curfew hours from 10:00 pm – 5:00 am to 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, and and a decrease in the number of people allowed for social gathering from 15 to 10.

“We remind Jamaicans that there is an extremely limited capacity in the public health system to deal with new cases. We must all remember that our own behaviour at this point will determine how fast this virus spreads. We must endeavour to flatten the curve,” said the group of medical doctors.

“It is a possibility that new, more contagious, variants of the virus may be in our community. We urge the Government to do the necessary testing to confirm if these new strains are here. [But] regardless of the presence of new strains we urge Jamaicans to social distance, avoid crowds, wear masks properly whenever leaving their residence, and to use appropriate hand sanitisers. We must all come together as a society to do what is necessary to overcome this crisis,” said the MAJ.