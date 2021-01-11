Worshippers happy to have National Day of Prayer

DESPITE the restriction on large gatherings to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, worshippers at Power of Faith Ministries in St Catherine have expressed gratitude for the 'National Day of Prayer' held last Wednesday.

Noting that before the pandemic, thousands of people usually attended the event at National Arena in St Andrew, Deaconess Evelyn Gayle said the turnout last Wednesday was nevertheless great, as almost 500 people were facilitated in order to ensure proper social distancing.

“This is extremely important. It is a day set apart when Jamaica can come together and pray for a specific thing, and this time it is for the family. So although it is referred to as a National Day of Prayer the focus is on the family, because once the family is healed and once there is love and care in the family, then Jamaica will be a better place,” said Gayle.

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, regular church or religious services held in compliance with the established protocols may continue. However, gatherings in excess of 15 people are not allowed outside the place of worship.

Nicollette Henry, an usher who ensured that the protocols were observed, shared a similar sentiment, stating that she was thankful for the chance to worship.

“I give God thanks, despite the pandemic and all that is happening around us, as we can still gather — and not just at one point, but across the island and as a Diaspora. We thank God that He is doing something amazing despite the close-down for many. We can still join our hearts and give God praise and look forward to the healing of the nation,” said Henry.

“Ultimately, because the family is the foundation of any society, if the Lord intervenes and heals the foundation then the society is healed, the nation will also be healed — and that is the ripple effect of it all,” she added.

Another usher, Sonia Pollock-Powell, said she is hoping that 2021 will be a good year.

“It feels so good to be celebrating today, so good to be praying for the nation at this time. There is hope for 2021 and it will be a very good year. We just have to think positive and keep the faith,” she said.

Missionary Beverly Wilson said despite the impact of COVID-19, there should be increased prayer and fasting.

“We are just disappointed that COVID-19 has put a damper on the situation but we know prayer moves mountains and God will come through for Jamaica and the rest of the world. We are living in the end times right now and it is best to be prepared for what will be coming next, because there is nothing that man can do anymore. This is God's time, so we have to be fervent in prayer and fasting and look to our Creator,” said Wilson.

Alicia Hawthorne, who has been a member of the church for 21 years, said: “This day is one that persons look forward to yearly, and it also gives persons hope for less crime and more unity. It is also a day of welcoming more people into the church as it is realised that a lot of persons are diverting. We need to put our hearts together and lessen the crime rate in the country and have more love.

“As members of the church we look forward to this day because we know that starting with God in the month will bring us favour and draw the sinners and backsliders back to God. It also strengthens us as believers. The grace of God is always present here, and we are really enjoying it. It is only a pity that the second strain of the coronavirus limited us to this small amount [of people], but we still give God thanks.”