Would-be robbers found hiding in AC vent remanded
THREE men found hiding in an air-conditioning vent on the roof of a supermarket, which they had broken into after knocking out a section of the wall, were yesterday remanded for sentencing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 6.
The trio, Kemmoy Campbell, 25; Lamoye Scott; and Jermaine Robinson, 29, pleaded guilty to shopbreaking when they appeared in court before Parish Judge Maxine Ellis.
The court heard that about 2:00 am on July 19, the offenders went to a supermarket at Main Street in Stony Hill, St Andrew, where they went to the back of the premises and used a sledgehammer to knock out a section of the wall to enter the building.
On entering the supermarket, the men went upstairs to an office and tried to open a safe, triggered the alarm.
Personnel from a security company responded and found the men hiding on the roof in the vent and handed them over to the police. They were subsequently charged.
Parish Judge Ellis, before remanding the men in custody, ordered that their antecedents be made available at the sentencing hearing in September.
Attorneys Shane Williams, Gwayne Gray and Jermaine Campbell are representing the offenders Robinson, Scott and Campbell, respectively.
— Tanesha Mundle
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy