Would-be robbers found hiding in AC vent remanded

THREE men found hiding in an air-conditioning vent on the roof of a supermarket, which they had broken into after knocking out a section of the wall, were yesterday remanded for sentencing in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 6.

The trio, Kemmoy Campbell, 25; Lamoye Scott; and Jermaine Robinson, 29, pleaded guilty to shopbreaking when they appeared in court before Parish Judge Maxine Ellis.

The court heard that about 2:00 am on July 19, the offenders went to a supermarket at Main Street in Stony Hill, St Andrew, where they went to the back of the premises and used a sledgehammer to knock out a section of the wall to enter the building.

On entering the supermarket, the men went upstairs to an office and tried to open a safe, triggered the alarm.

Personnel from a security company responded and found the men hiding on the roof in the vent and handed them over to the police. They were subsequently charged.

Parish Judge Ellis, before remanding the men in custody, ordered that their antecedents be made available at the sentencing hearing in September.

Attorneys Shane Williams, Gwayne Gray and Jermaine Campbell are representing the offenders Robinson, Scott and Campbell, respectively.

— Tanesha Mundle