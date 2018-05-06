Wray & Nephew, NFE North Distribution

J Wray & Nephew Ltd and NFE North Distribution Limited last week announced the signing of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase, sale and delivery agreement which the organisations have said they are pleased with.

The agreement will see NFE supplying J Wray & Nephew Ltd with a monthly minimum of 60,000 MMBtu per month and operations are slated to begin in January 2019.

MMBtu or Millions of British Thermal Units (BTU) is a measure of the energy content in fuel, and is used in the power, steam generation, heating, and air conditioning industries.

“We are excited to sign this agreement with J Wray & Nephew, a legendary Jamaican company,” said Filipe Pinto, vice-president, business development for New Fortress Energy. “The introduction of LNG for power generation and industrial uses is a catalyst for energy transformation, economic growth and significant environmental gains. We are looking forward to our long-term partnership.”

J Wray & Nephew Ltd will use the fuel to supply its gas-powered boilers and power facilities at its New Yarmouth Estate in Clarendon, central Jamaica.

Commenting on the agreement, J Wray and Nephew's Managing Director Jean-Philippe “JP” Beyer said: “This is truly a mutually beneficial arrangement that stands to benefit both companies through flexible provisions.”

Noting that this is a part of a wider approach by the business, Beyer continued:

“This agreement represents the latest effort by the Campari Group to introduce 'best in class' solutions to our Jamaican operations. The recent introduction of natural gas to Jamaica means that we can now incorporate one of the cleanest-burning fossil fuels in our operations, and this is consistent with the Campari Group sustainability programme.”