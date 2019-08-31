Write your destiny, custos tells St James students

New Fortress Energy's annual back-to-school fair in Montego Bay attracted more than 300 primary and junior high students who not only received school supplies but words of encouragement from custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin.

“Nobody gets to write your destiny but you,” the custos told them. “Your future is in your hands. Your life is what you make of it. Nothing, absolutely nothing, is beyond your reach, so long as you're willing to dream big, so long as you're willing to work hard, so long as you're willing to stay focused on your schoolwork.

“Excelling in school isn't mainly about being smarter than everybody else; it's about working harder than everybody else. No one is born good at everything; you become good at things through hard work. You might have to do a math problem a few times before you get it right, or read something a few times before you understand it — that's okay, because hard work is a key ingredient in success. So, whatever honest work it takes for you to do well in your schoolwork, do it,” he impressed upon them.

The fair was held at Pier One in collaboration with Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI).

President of MBCCI, Janet Silvera congratulated the students on being selected by their schools to receive this benefit. “You're here because you worked hard throughout the year, and we are celebrating you today. And so we encourage you to work even harder and stay focused so you can reap many, many more benefits,” she said

“When New Fortress Energy approached us to collaborate with them on this initiative, it was very easy for us to say yes. At MBCCI we understand that education is the key to lifting people, communities and nations out of poverty, and we are committed to continue investing in our children to help them realise their true potential. On behalf of our entire executive team, we commend New Fortress Energy for this very important initiative that they have undertaken in Montego Bay for the second-consecutive year, and we look forward to collaborating with them again next year and years to come,” said Silvera.

Since the start of the back-to-school season, New Fortress Energy has treated more than 1,500 students to backpacks with notebooks, pens and pencils, plus medical examinations, dental checks and haircuts in Old Harbour Bay and now in Montego Bay.

The students were also presented with vouchers valued at $7,000 each to be used to purchase uniforms and other school supplies at Maxie Department Store and Winmars in May Pen, Old Harbour Books and Stationery Supplies in Old Harbour Bay, and Maxie Department Store and Henderson's Bookstore in Montego Bay.

“For us at New Fortress Energy, we believe that as we transform Jamaica's energy landscape to using a cleaner, more efficient source of energy, the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate must also be transformed — and that is why we're celebrating you today,” Verona Carter, vice-president, public affairs for New Fortress Energy, said.

“I want to use this platform to show you that with hard work comes great reward. It's not about where you're from, what last name you have, or how you started. It's about your drive and ambition to succeed and how you can use education to lift yourself and your families out of your current circumstances. To quote Malala Yousaf, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, 'One Child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.' So, I implore you to stay focused on your dream to succeed and always put your best foot forward,” Carter told the students.