Wrong move

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Godfrey Drummond, senior teacher at the Petersfield Primary and Infant School and candidate for the post of president of the Jamaica Teacher's Association (JTA), is calling on the Government to postpone its plan to implement face-to-face classes at some schools on a test basis, starting next Monday.

Last Wednesday Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams announced that a decision has been made to pilot the resumption of face-to-face classes with 17 institutions across nine parishes.

The programme is slated to run for two weeks in 12 primary schools and five high schools in Clarendon, Manchester, Portland, St Ann, St Elizabeth, St James, Westmoreland, St Thomas, and Trelawny.

But Drummond told the Jamaica Observer that teachers in Ministry of Education's Region Four, which covers St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, are concerned over the decision.

“While I empathise with the minister and school leaders, I also want to ensure that government workers remain safe. Because one death is too much. I know five police officers and three fire fighters who have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Drummond.

He added that with the country being in community spread of COVID-19, face-to-face classes should not be something that is considered.

Drummond pointed out that many governments around the world, which had opened their countries, are now once more closing them because of the pandemic.

“The questions we are asking is, why at this time, in the middle of the term? Why not finish the term and then do an assessment and from that make a decision?” declared Drummond.

Highlighting that the challenges currently being faced by educators and students are lack of devices and Internet access, he argued that the Government should focus on that area and not face-to-face classes.

“What I think the Government should focus on is [the] fast-tracking of Internet access to all citizens. Ensuring that all households have at least one device that can be used for education. They can do this by removing custom duties from all educational gadgets, laptops and tablets so that these items become more affordable for all,” said Drummond.

He argued that teachers and students are just learning to manoeuvre the online platforms and that more time is required to enable the transition.

“What also needs to be done is for the training to be bolstered aggressively for parents, students and teachers to teach them how to navigate the space.”