Wrong path, says mayor

A resolution moved by Councillor Dennis Gordon (People's National Party-PNP, Maxfield Park Division) seeking to increase the Divisional Allocation Fund (DAF) for each Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) division from $7.5 million to $12 million was defeated at Tuesday's meeting of the city managers.

During a heated debate, Councillor Kari Douglas, who had crossed the floor in February to join Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillors, castigated the PNP minority leadership whom she said was grandstanding and had no moral authority to ask for the increase.

Twenty JLP councillors did not support the resolution, 15 PNP councillors voted in favour of it, and two PNP councillors abstained.

The resolution was seconded by KSAMC minority leader Councillor Andrew Swaby (PNP, Vineyard Town Division), who argued that the current allocation of $7.5 million that each division receives for the maintenance of parochial roads and drains was “embarrassingly inadequate” to respond to the deteriorating infrastructural needs.

According to the resolution, the remaining $540 million after the Special Grants for Repairs (SGR) and administrative support is subtracted from the current subvention of approximately $720 million from the Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF) would “allow for each council division to be allocated $12 million”.

The $12-million allocation per division would enable each councillor “to appropriately respond to the increasing infrastructure demand”, the resolution stated.

Gordon, who said that the PRF comprised of revenue from motor vehicle licensing and property taxes, explained that motor vehicle licensing accounted for approximately 16 per cent of the total budget of $720 million. The SGR and Administration deduction represented 25 per cent or $180 million of the motor vehicle licensing portion of the PRF, he said.

However, Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams pointed out that the proposal in the resolution would mean that only 15 per cent of the PRF would be available for use on municipal infrastructural projects.

“I cannot honestly lead such a council. Such a path can only lead to a deterioration of municipal infrastructure and would derail our development plans for the city,” he said.

Williams said when the PNP had oversight of the municipality's management between 2013 to 2016 the larger percentage of the PRF was used for municipal projects.

He added that under PNP control the allocations for the DAF and municipal projects from the PRF were as follows:

* 2013 -2014 — 23 per cent DAF, 77 per cent municipal projects;

* 2014-2015 —30 per cent DAF, 70 per cent municipal projects; and

* 2015-2016 —20 per cent DAF, 73 per cent municipal projects.

The mayor said that under his leadership since 2017-2018, the DAF allocation had increased to 67 per cent and in 2018-19 was 61 per cent.

However, he said a review is being done and for the 2019-2020 period 71 per cent of the PRF would be used for municipal infrastructural projects.

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Observer has been told that during informal discussions between JLP and PNP councillors, the mayor has agreed to increase the DAF for each division to $10 million annually.

However, Swaby told the Observer that in order for the $10-million offer to be accepted it would have to be “properly submitted before the Finance Committee of the KSAMC”.

Infrastructural projects undertaken by the corporation include the Louise Bennett Coverley Square in Gordon Town, Temple Lane, and construction of the Airy Castle Bridge.