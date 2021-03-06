PHOTO: YEA, YEA!

Tahje Wallen (right), founder and president of Youth Education Association (YEA), shares an elbow bump with students (from left) Semyon Hall, Alle-Andra Ashley, and John Barham during a presentation of tablets by YEA on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Footprints Café in the Corporate Area.

YEA is a non-profit organisation that focuses on assisting students educationally, socially and mentally by providing services and equipment that will impact their lives and help them to achieve their goals.

The association utilises partnerships with companies and different stakeholders to provide sponsorships, donations, and grants to needy students.