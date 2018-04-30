Yello Media wins big at 2018 ADP Awards in US

LEADING Caribbean digital and print advertiser Yello Media was a big winner at the recently held Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) Awards in Utah, USA.

The company took home a whopping 11 awards for marketing excellence, including the prestigious Directory of the Year Award for the Jamaica Kingston Directory.

The ADP is an international trade association that has been serving the Yellow Pages industry since 1898. Its membership include publishers, advertising agencies, and suppliers to the print directory, mobile and online publishing industry.

ADP's Gold Book Awards competition is a jury and peer voted recognition of the best of the best in the Yellow Pages industry in both directory production and marketing expertise.

The awards are presented during its annual convention in recognition of members' outstanding directory products and marketing innovations.

Commenting on the outcome of the ADP Awards, Tshani Jaja, director of marketing for Yello Media, said that winning the awards was a testament to Yello's innovative, creative and dynamic approach to marketing and product development.

“Our team continues to push boundaries in marketing and product innovation across the region with programmes and products that excite, educate and deliver value to users and advertisers,” she told the audience.

Yello Media's achievements at this year's ADP Awards also included: Excellence in Marketing Environmental Initiatives - Belize recycling with Boys Scouts (second place); Excellence in Print Directory (third place); Excellence in Marketing Magazine and Newspaper (Mobile App campaign); Excellence in Radio Advertising (Mobile App campaign); Excellence in Industry Innovation (Mobile App); Excellence in Digital Initiatives (Mobile App); Excellence in Marketing (Outdoor - Brand Campaign); Excellence in TV Advertising (Digital Campaign); Excellence in Print (Directory - Cayman Directory); Excellence in Website and Mobile App (Findyello.com)

Yello Media Group is the leading provider of digital media and marketing solutions across 20 countries in the English-speaking Caribbean and Central & South America.

Their digital solutions and directory products create seamless connections with businesses and their customers online and offline. Yello is the most celebrated Google AdWords Partner in the Caribbean, Central & South America receiving three consecutive awards for Google Display and Mobile Champions in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Its diverse mix of digital solutions, such as, website development, social media management, online videos and display advertising help businesses build awareness, expand reach and generate leads.

In 2017, they were one of five companies recognised by Google for their innovation in search & display advertising in the Caribbean and Latin America at the (ADP) Awards.