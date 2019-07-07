Young-Sang: A woman with a steely resolve to succeed

Ann-Dawn Young Sang is not your ordinary Jamaican woman who can be pushed around with the little finger.

In fact, applying bully tactics that would frighten some women, who relax in seats of authority, is also not something that would be advised to try with her.

In her own words, she is one really rugged nut to crack.

“My life history has prepared me for that. I was the first female in quite a bit of things in the previous companies that I've worked … first female and first black in some. My skin is so tough that it doesn't phase me. You have to come good for something to phase me or rock me in some way. It's part of the dynamics of being a CEO, you can't be thin-skinned, you have to be focused, you know what your vision is and you go about doing it and you go and do it,” she said of her journey as a highly-ranked corporate administrator.

“I'm not afraid of work. I believe in hard work. It's one of the core principles that my parents always taught me … anything you want in life you have to work hard for it; nothing is going to be handed to you on a silver plate. So with that in mind those who are skeptic — because I have faced it in terms of scepticism, in terms of being in charge of a gaming company. I have faced it with a gaming company with a large portfolio that was three or four times the size of Supreme, and I've had to negotiate with heads of state – prime ministers, ministers of finance, go into US Congress commercial department so it doesn't really phase me.”

The Supreme Ventures president, a St Andrew High School and Wolmer's Preparatory graduate who received higher education in New York City, cited her upbringing, being an only girl in a family that lived in Duhaney Park and Red Hills which was headed by a civil servant father and cosmetologist/hairdresser mom, as the platform that prepared her for the tough task of leading one of Jamaica's most prominent companies.

Describing her upbringing as tied to “humble beginnings” Young-Sang said that the things that were taught to her from those early years have served to transpoprt her to where she is currently.

“My father was a stickler for working hard. You just don't accept mediocrity and don't cut corners. He told me that at the end of the day the only thing I'm going to have is my name, and my name is my integrity and ethic, so I don't make compromise for that and as a result it makes me a very direct person and sometimes speaking it catches some people off guard because I can only be me. I am who I am. If I can't say something I'm going to tell you straight up I can't answer it or do it and part of the toughness came from living in new york for a number of years, whereby you have to stand up on your own because you won't have anyone there to fight your battles.

“I was the only girl in a household of boys and had to defend myself. It also makes you understand the male psyche. A lot of my friends were male, few female friends.

“I think because I am very driven and focused I don't want complacency to set in, and start saying how great thou art. I'm going to act as an upstart. When companies and individuals start to act with a sense of entitlement then you can become complacent. No. I'm going to be hungry, aggressive, contiuously seeking and searching.”