You are warned!

LOCAL Government Minister Desmond McKenzie warned yesterday that the authorities will be targeting illegal events that have been advertised for the festive season, in clear breach of the Disaster Risk Management Order.

He told the House of Representatives that among the events is one dubbed 'Shut Yu Mouth Wid Yu likkle Bit a Money', set for Club Eutopia in Bull Bay, St Andrew, today. He said the police have been alerted about the event.

McKenzie said promoters of that also claimed to have approval from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation for yet another event, despite the fact that none of the local authorities across the island have issued permits for any event of any kind over the past five months.

“It is not the Government's intent to stifle the entertainment sector [but what] we are saying at this time [is that there will be] no permits for any events — no parties, no bike shows, neither round robin, neither open or shut yu mouth. There is no such permit,” he said.

Her pointed to other upcoming events which he said will be stopped, including Kidz Mania family fun day advertised for December 24 at Bourbon Beach, Negril, 'Beat Street Pop Up Market' for December 20, in his own constituency in Kingston Western, and 'Dub Club Love' held weekly at Skyline Drive in upper St Andrew.

“The Government is concerned about this pattern of behaviour which has serious implications for the country as we get deeper into the festive season,” he said.

At the same time, McKenzie said police investigations have started into the holding of a major event recently on Dunrobin Avenue in Kingston. “When the video was sent and the count of motor vehicles was done, nearly 150 motor cars and motor bikes [were seen] lining the side of the road. The police have been provided with the relevant information and video footage, and the investigation is actively taking place and the necessary charges will be laid,” he advised the House.

The minister said promoters and other individuals continue to flagrantly defy the law, holding more than 300 events weekly across the island. These include bike shows, round robins, wakes and street parties, among other events, “in every nook and cranny”. These, he said, include bars and taverns which begged for some leeway when the Government initiated restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

“We are seeing a worrying decline in the level of compliance by operators of community bars and taverns which once, months ago, was demonstrating a real commitment in maintaining the protocols. We are now observing that a lot of these are guilty of breaking the protocols,” he stated.

Furthermore, he said restaurants in the Corporate Area, and town centres such as Ocho Rios, Negril, and Montego Bay have been operating as undercover nightclubs, while some nightclubs are being operated under the guise of being restaurants. He highlighted grave diggings, church services and other related events which also continue to ignore the health and safety protocols.

The local government minister pointed out that promoters have resorted to using other means to promote these illegal events, such as social media, on private pages.

He said the municipal corporations will be pushing back against these illegal events, dispatching town criers across all parishes in the coming week to urge residents to observe the safety and prevention control protocols.

“We can get all the vaccines in the world but the only cure for this virus is the discipline and the commitment of the Jamaican people,” he said.