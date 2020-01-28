You can donate to Sigma Run at Sagicor branches

INDIVIDUALS and organisations wishing to support the fund-raising efforts for beneficiaries of the 2020 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run can now do so using the donation drop boxes at Sagicor Bank branches islandwide.

Sagicor, in a release, said each branch is equipped with branded donation boxes to allow persons to donate to the cause and contribute to raising a target of $55 million for three beneficiaries – the Clifton Boys Home, Bustamante Hospital for Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation, said the drop-off boxes were put in place to give more people the opportunity to participate in Sagicor Foundation's drive to raise much-needed funds for the beneficiaries of this year's charity run.

“We know that persons across Jamaica want to be able to support the cause and this is one way we allow them to easily do so. Monies raised through the Sagicor Sigma run has impacted so many lives over the years, and we are happy to once again partner with the Jamaican public to do it again for our beneficiaries,” she said.

The public can also contribute to the 2020 beneficiaries using direct deposit and wire transfer at the bank branches. Account information is available via the run's website: www.sagicorsigmarun.com .

Cash and cheques can also be dropped off at the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run Secretariat at the R Danny Williams Building, Sagicor Group Head Office at 28-48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5.

The Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run is set for January 31.

The charity event is the largest road race in the Caribbean and has raised more than $400 million in donations for over 30 beneficiaries since inception in 1999. The event saw a record 27,000 registrants for the 2019 staging, raising $52.4 million for the Lupus Foundation of Jamaica, Diabetes Association of Jamaica and May Pen Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,