You can now renew your driver's licence online

AN online payment option for the renewal of driver's licence was yesterday added to the suite of virtual services offered by Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), which continues its drive to expand its online service offerings and to promote contactless business transaction.

“This means taxpayers can now pay the renewal fee for private, general and motor cycle classification of licence online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, using a valid credit card or other bank cards that have credit card features,” TAJ said in a release.

The process begins by:

1. Logging on to TAJ's portal and inputting the customer's username and password

2. Selecting “DRIVER'S LICENCE RENEWAL FEE”.

3. Entering payment information required for renewal of driver's licence.

a. Driver's licence number/TRN.

b. Driver's licence expiry date.

c. Driver's licence control number (at back of current licence).

d. Contact information, such as e-mail address and/or telephone number.

e. Payment of requisite fee.

Once the payment has been made the customer will be able to generate their official receipt from the system.

Upon completion of the online payment transaction, persons are required to submit the following documents to any tax office to complete their transaction:

• Printed copy of their receipt

• Completed “Application for Driver's Licence Transactions” (Form F7)

• Passport-sized photograph of the applicant (not taken more than 6 months prior)

Said TAJ: “Once the licence has been processed, the customer will be contacted by TAJ personnel, and advised of the date on which they may pick up the new driver's licence, at which time the expired or current licence is to be presented.

While the renewed licence is being processed, motorists are advised that they will be allowed to operate a motor vehicle using the receipt, as proof of payment, along with their current or expired driver's licence, for a period not exceeding 60 days.”