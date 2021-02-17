You need to apply for a 'Boarding Foil' if green card is lost

Q. I lost my green card and I need to return to the United States. What should I do?

A. If your Alien Registration Card (green card) has been lost or stolen, and you have been outside of the United States for less than one year, you should apply for a travel document known as a “Boarding Foil”. We require all US Embassy visitors to comply with the Ministry of Health & Wellness guidelines. Consular visitors are reminded that individuals who have recently entered Jamaica must complete a 14-day home quarantine. Any individual who has not completed this 14-day quarantine requirement will not be allowed into the embassy and will need to reschedule their appointment.

Please see the instructions below regarding how to apply for a Boarding Foil.

1. Complete an I-131A, which can be found at the following link: https://www.uscis.gov/i-131a. The form should be printed and submitted at your interview.

2. Pay the Boarding Foil fee of $575.00. This fee must be paid before coming for the consular appointment. Payment must be made online at: https://www.uscis.gov/file-online. (You must bring evidence of payment in the form of receipt sent by email or confirmation page). Please note that this fee is not refundable.

3. Passport with a minimum validity of six months

4. A color photo, size 2” x 2”, white background

5. Police report documenting when the green card was stolen (if applicable)

6. Evidence of Permanent Legal Residency (for example: passport copies with entry stamps or exit stamps from the United States, DHS approval forms, original or copy of your green card, etc.).

7. Original air ticket (boarding pass) of your last departure from the United States.

When the documents are in your possession and you have paid the fee, please e-mail the US Embassy at KingstonIVAppointment@state.gov to make an appointment. In that eemail you should also include the following information:

1. Complete name

2. Date of birth

3. Alien Registration # (A#)

4. A copy of the payment receipt

5. A Jamaican contact telephone number.

Q. Should I apply for a Boarding Foil if my green card is expired? It's been over a year since I lived in the United States.

If your green card is expired and you've been outside of the United States, you will need to apply for an SB-1 visa. Please see the instructions below regarding how to apply for an SB-1:

Email KingstonIVAppointment@state.gov with the following information:

1. A completed DS-117 form found at the following link: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate/returning-resident.html#4;

2. Copy of permanent legal resident card;

3. US$180.00 or its equivalent in Jamaican dollars – non-refundable;

4. Copy of the passport that shows your entry and exit stamps from the United States;

5. Telephone number and address where the resident can be located;

6. Copy of birth certificate;

7. A letter explaining the reasons why the resident did not return to the United States after his/her visit abroad. The letter must be in English and signed by the resident.

8. Evidence that the prolonged foreign visit was caused by unforeseen circumstances;

9. Evidence of completed income tax return(s) from the United States from the previous year(s);

10. Evidence of possession of property in the United States.

If your DS-117 application is approved, the Consular Section will schedule a new appointment in the coming months so that you can be present with your documents. The medical examination should not be performed until your appointment is scheduled.

You can find more information about Immigrant Visa services and consular operations on our website, https://jm.usembassy.gov/. Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.