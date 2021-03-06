Young artists shine in CIBC FirstCaribbean Children's Art Competition

Close to 30 school-aged artists from nine territories across the region showed off their abilities with paintbrush, pencil and mixed media in CIBC FirstCaribbean's Children's Art Competition which ran from December 15, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

“We were bowled over by the sheer talent and creativity of our young people from all across the region. The entries were all of a very high standard, which speaks volumes about the quality of art education and appreciation in the region,” said the bank's Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney, as she congratulated all the winners and participants.

“Living and learning over the past year has been particularly challenging for many of our region's youth as they, too, have been forced to adapt as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were very pleased that so many took the time to enter our competition cognisant of the immense therapeutic value in engaging in art and artistic expression,” Delaney added.

The Caribbean Children's Art competition was open to primary and secondary school students resident in territories across CIBC's 16-member corporate footprint. Students were able to use traditional watercolours or mixed media to render their interpretation of selected topics: 'Save Your Money – Why Do We Need to Save' for primary school students, and 'The Bank of the Future' for secondary school students.

The primary school entrants were divided into two age group categories, 4-7 and 8-11, while those from the secondary schools were divided into 11-14 and 15-18 categories.

Primary school students used watercolour, crayon or paint for their entries, while secondary students had a choice of digital, mixed media, paint — water colour or acrylic.

The winners by country in their respective categories are: The Bahamas, David Ramtulla (15-18); Barbados, Genesis Parris (11-14) and Nharad Banfield-Scott (8-11); Curacao, Immanuel Montoya Fullinck, (8-11), Marcello Montoya Fullinck, (4- 7) and Mayah El Ayoubi (8-11); Dominica, Tana Valmond (15-18); Grenada, Mikaela McKie (8-11); Jamaica, K'yana Edwards (15-18); St Lucia, Prashanti Pravin Rathod (11 -14); Turks and Caicos Islands, Aaron Rodney (4-7) and Ahmara Rigby (8-11); Trinidad and Tobago, Ayari Welcome (15-18), El'Anaya Destiny Henry (8-11), and Luke Fridie (4-7).