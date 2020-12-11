Young cop who died in road collision hailed as outstanding

Twenty-four-year-old Constable Fabian Morrison, who died yesterday in a motor vehicle collision, is being hailed by colleagues as an outstanding cop.

Morrison, who would have celebrated his second year in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) next month, was lauded for his dedication to the job for the short span of his service.

“Constable Morrison graduated from the National Police College of Jamaica in January 2019, and in the short time he has served, he has proven himself to be an asset to the Constabulary Force, through his dedication and commitment to his duties,” read a statement released by the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit shortly after Morrison was confirmed dead at hospital.

Police report that about 8:10 am Morrison was driving a police service motorcycle along Camp Road and upon reaching the Arnold Road intersection in the vicinity of the main entrance to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) headquarters, a female motorist turned suddenly into the path of the motorcycle resulting in the collision.

Morrison received multiple injuries after being flung from the motorcycle. A team of JDF paramedics took him to Kingston Public Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The female motorist involved in the collision was not reported to have received any serious injuries and is currently in custody.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has extended condolence to the JCF and Morrison's family.

“The loss of life of any police officer in the line of duty is always a matter of profound sadness. We urge motorists and pedestrians to exercise vigilance and extreme caution on the road,” Chang said in a statement yesterday.

He said the JCF's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, of which Constable Morrison was a member, will continue to maintain and develop proactive road policing activities to assist in reducing casualties.

The Police High Command also offered condolence to Morrison's family, friends and colleagues and said the JCF's chaplaincy and welfare units have been providing support to his family and colleagues.