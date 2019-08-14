Your sister can't sponsor you but....

Dear Mr Brown:

I would like to know whether my sister and her husband can sponsor me to live in Canada; they live in Toronto. I would like your assistance in doing so.

– BSJ

Dear BSJ:

Under the Family Class, a Canadian citizen or permanent resident may sponsor the following persons to become permanent residents, namely:

1. Spouses, common law partners (persons who are cohabiting in a conjugal relationship with another person for a period of at least one year) and conjugal partners (foreign nationals residing outside Canada who are in a conjugal relationship with sponsors in Canada for a period of at least one year);

2. Dependent children, under the age of 19, unless there is an issue of physical or mental conditions;

3. Children intended for adoption;

4. Parents, grandparents, and their dependent children;

5. Brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, or grandchildren if they are orphaned, without a spouse or common law partner, and under 18; and

6. Any relative if the sponsor is alone in Canada and has none of the above family members to sponsor.

Accordingly, your sister would not be able to sponsor you.

Study and work option

You may wish to pursue studies in Scarborough; Humber College is an excellent institution in Toronto. You would be able to work part-time (up to 20 hours per week) during classes and full-time during the breaks. After the completion of your studies, you would be able to work full-time on a postgraduate work permit. You would then have the option of applying for permanent residence.

I can assist you with the process of school admission and guide you through the process of applying for the study permit, should you need or desire assistance. Scholarships may also be applied for.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work programme, visas or appeals, etc.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.