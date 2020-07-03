Youth accused of shop-breaking charged
EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Kenroy Patterson of Hart Street, Old Harbour, in St Catherine was arrested and charged with shop-breaking and larceny after he was allegedly captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) breaking into a store on East Street, Old Harbour, on Monday.
Police reported that between the hours of 3:00 am and 8:00 am, Patterson used an object to smash the front glass door of a store then stole several electronic gadgets, including cellular phones and tablets, with an estimated value of $250,000. He was subsequently arrested and charged.
The police said they also arrested and charged 27-year-old Shallando Moore, a vendor of Darling Drive, Old Harbour, in St Catherine, with receiving stolen property after two of the stolen phones were found at his businessplace.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy