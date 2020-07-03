Youth accused of shop-breaking charged

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Kenroy Patterson of Hart Street, Old Harbour, in St Catherine was arrested and charged with shop-breaking and larceny after he was allegedly captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) breaking into a store on East Street, Old Harbour, on Monday.

Police reported that between the hours of 3:00 am and 8:00 am, Patterson used an object to smash the front glass door of a store then stole several electronic gadgets, including cellular phones and tablets, with an estimated value of $250,000. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

The police said they also arrested and charged 27-year-old Shallando Moore, a vendor of Darling Drive, Old Harbour, in St Catherine, with receiving stolen property after two of the stolen phones were found at his businessplace.