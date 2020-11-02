Youths bat for Hanna

With a clear split in the ranks of the People's National Party (PNP) Youth Organisation in the lead-up to Saturday's vote to elect the sixth president of the party, three young Comrades have decided to take their plea for support to the delegates themselves.

The three are backing Lisa Hanna as she goes up against Mark Golding and they are urging the just over 3,300 delegates registered to vote to give the four-term Member of Parliament the nod.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer over the weekend, 22-year-old Jordan Alveranga led her two male colleagues in making the case for a Hanna.

Alveranga, the treasurer of a PNP group at the University of Technology, Jamaica, argued that Hanna possesses the leadership qualities that the party needs at this time.

“Mark is a good candidate, but he is someone who is more quiet and on the reserved side. For the continuous growth of the party we need someone who can be out there advocating for the youths, someone who is unifying and down-to-earth. I believe that Comrade Hanna is the stronger candidate because she displays all these qualities,” said Alveranga.

That is a position shared by Ryan Small, former president of the National Youth Council of Jamaica, who told the Observer that his history of working with Hanna has convinced him that she is right for the PNP at this time.

According to Small, during his time at the youth council, which coincided with the period that Hanna was the Cabinet minister with the youth portfolio, they had their disagreements, but she still provided support and opportunities for the group.

“When I looked at how she dealt with those situations, and looking at what the PNP needs at this time — a leader who will listen, a leader who is compassionate and a leader, who despite opposing views, will embrace everyone, listen to them and extend an olive branch,” said Small.

“A lot of people say Lisa is vindictive and a lot of that, and I want to say that is not true, because I worked with her and so I know the type of person she is and what she is capable of,” added Small.

He argued that while Golding is a good candidate to lead the PNP that would be a short-sighted decision.

“If Mark Golding should win he could only take us into one election cycle then we would have to find another leader, and we want stability in the organisation. Lisa Hanna can take us into at least three election cycles,” said Small as he pointed to the difference in ages with Golding being 55 and Hanna 45.

Small charged that the PNP needs a president who will be able to galvanise those in the Opposition benches in the House of Representatives.

“We are down to 14 seats in the Parliament and we need someone who will be very strident and vocal while representing the interests of the people who are on the margins of society and those who feel voiceless.

“Being so small we need someone who can ensure that we are heard and not someone who allows those with the majority in the Parliament to override us,” declared Small.

For Kemar Rose, who is the secretary of a PNP group in the Molynes Gardens Division in St Andrew East Central, Hanna is the person who can energise young Jamaicans and attract them to the PNP.

“Being a part of a group where every member is 30 years old or younger, when I heard that Dr Peter Phillips was going to step down, I messaged them to ask who they wanted as party leader and most of them said Lisa Hanna.

“This was in keeping with my position, because I wanted her to run. I see her as somebody who is able to connect with the youths more than anybody else. If we are going to really look at the reason why Dr Peter Phillips lost he didn't have that je ne sais quoi or connection especially with the youths,” said Rose.

“So if we are going to replace the party leader, for us to do better in the polls then Lisa Hanna would be that person. Mark Golding, even though he is a good Comrade with integrity that is not enough. We need somebody who will connect with the youths, because that is where we are falling behind badly and where the Jamaica Labour Party is galvanising their support and we are lagging behind.

“If we are looking at the future of the PNP, 10 or 15 years from now, we have to tap into the youth base now and there is no better person to do that than Lisa Hanna,” added Rose.