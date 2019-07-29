Aiming for Doha!

With just over two months remaining before the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Olympic and World Championships gold medallist, sprint hurdler Omar McLeod has been battling to find his best form. The 25-year-old native of Sanguinetti, northern Clarendon, hit the first and last hurdles to finish third in the men's 110m hurdles at the London Diamond League a week ago and has not won since May 18. However, the usually confident McLeod knows he still has time on his side.

