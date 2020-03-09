Just two and a half weeks after escaping serious injury in a frightening car crash on Highway 2000, Clarendon native fast bowler Oshane Thomas played a heroic role as West Indies swept Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Twenty20 International series in that country last week.

Bowling with pace and hostility, man-of-the-match Thomas first picked up career-best figures of 5-28 in three overs as West Indies won the opening T20 International by 25 runs with five balls to spare.

In the second game, Thomas again showed off his extreme pace while taking 1-24 from four overs as the West Indies won by seven wickets with three overs remaining.