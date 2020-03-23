Go, Jermaine!

Jermaine Blackwood, proud past student of Holmwood Technical High School in Christiana, northern Manchester, laid strong claims for a return to the West Indies Test team with outstanding batting in the Caribbean 4-day cricket season which has been suspended after eight rounds because of COVID-19.

The 28-year-old Blackwood, native of eastern Westmoreland, scored 768 runs in eight games to top the runs' aggregate for all batsmen in the regional competition.

His exploits included a maiden double century (248) against the Leeward Islands in the final round.

Blackwood was second in the Jamaica batting averages with 51.20 behind Nkrumah Bonner's 58.11.

The latter scored 523 runs from seven matches.

File photo shows Blackwood executing the square cut while representing the West Indies in 2016.