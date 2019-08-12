Joy for Goule

Former Manchester High School star Natoya Goule struck her first major senior title when she won the women's 800-m gold medal at the Pan American games in Lima, Peru, last week.

Goule overcame Cuba's Rose Marie Almanza down the home stretch before winning in 2 minutes 01.26 seconds. The Cuban took the silver in 2:01.64 seconds with Uruguay's Deborah Rodriquez taking bronze in 2:01.66 seconds.