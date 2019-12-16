Jubilation! STETHS stop CC

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) footballers celebrate with the ISSA Rural Area Under-16 Trophy after beating Clarendon College 7-6 on penalties at Manchester High School on Friday. The score was tied 1-1 after regulation time.

