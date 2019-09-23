On the Go!

Fabian Allen, a native of Neif Mountain in south-east St Elizabeth and past student of Vere Technical High School in Clarendon, broke Jamaica Tallawahs' heart with superb batting for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Sabina Park last Thursday night (September 19).

The 24 year-old Allen smashed an unbeaten 27-ball 62 to dominate an unbroken, seventh-wicket partnership of 94 with Vincentian Keron Cottoy as the Patriots reached 176-6 off their 20 overs. It proved too much for the Tallawahs, who were dismissed for 156 to lose by 20 runs. The result means the Tallawahs now have only a mathematical chance of reaching the final four of the 2019 CPL.