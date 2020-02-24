Red hot Edwin!

Edwin Allen High School turned in a number of outstanding performances at the recent Central Athletics Championships at G C Foster College. Among the more outstanding was the record-breaking run by the Class Two quartet of (from left) Serena Cole, Tina Clayton, Brandy Hall and Tia Clayton. They clocked 43.80 seconds in the 4x100 relay, becoming the first Jamaican school girls' team to dip below the 44-second barrier.

