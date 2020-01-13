Tops for 2019!

Clarendon College's successful defence of the ISSA / Wata daCosta Cup for rural schools and the all-island Olivier Shield was among the top sporting achievements for south-central Jamaica in 2019. Clarendon College, without the star-studded squad of 2018, first defeated Dinthill Technical High 3-0 in the daCosta Cup final in Montego Bay. A few days later the Lennie Hyde-coached team topped Jamaica College 4-1 on penalties to take the Olivier Shield. The teams were tied 1-1 at full time.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT