Unlucky! ... Dominant Palmer falls to injury

Former St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) captain Paul Palmer was sorely missed by the Jamaica Scorpions against Barbados Pride in the third round of the regional 4-day cricket championship, which ended on the weekend at Sabina Park.

The 28 year-old left-hand batsman, who has captained Jamaica at first-class and Under-19 level, missed the Barbados contest after suffering an injury to his thumb in the second-round drawn game against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Palmer, a native of Westmoreland, was in immaculate form in the first two rounds scoring 262 runs with a highest score of 116 not out, for an average of 87.22. File photo shows Palmer playing an extra-cover drive.