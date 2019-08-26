Warming up!

After a slow start to the 2019 track and field season Omar McLeod, native of Sanguinetti, northern Clarendon, in Central Jamaica showed pleasing form ahead of next month's IAAF World Championships winning the 110m hurdles at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham, England, recently.

McLeod, Olympic and World Championship gold medallist, crossed the line first in 13.21 seconds (-0.2m/s) to beat American Freddie Crittenden (13.31 secs) and China's Xie Wenjun (13.43 secs).