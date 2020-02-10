Welcome back, Fabian!

All-rounder Fabian Allen, from Neif Mountain in St Elizabeth and a past student of Vere Technical High School, has been recalled to the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) squad after recovering from a leg injury sustained while on tour of India late last year.

The squad of 15 leaves for Sri Lanka later this month for a three-match ODI series. Cricket West Indies says a squad will also be named for two T20 games to follow. The 24-year-old Allen — a standout for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England last year — brings value with his audacious stroke play, tight left-arm spin and dynamic fielding.